46th day of curfew, curbs cripple life in IOK

Authorities in Indian occupied Kashmir has intensified curfew and other restrictions on the 46thconsecutive day, Tuesday, in the territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the valley has been crippled by curfew and restrictions imposed by authorities since July 9, a day after the killing of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Burhan Wani by Indian troops in Kokernag area of Islamabad district.
Curfew and restrictions also continued to remain in force in Islamabad, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Pampore, Badgam, Sopore,Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Handwara and Awantipora.
Kashmiris are heading towards right to self determination, their birth right, but is unfortunate that Pakistan is not doing sufficient to highlight the plight of Kashmirii people. lip service can not yield any thing
International community and to civil society of the world cannot remain silent spectators to what is happening in Kashmir, we believe that a war is being waged against kashmiris by the so called ‘democratic’ Indian state, in total violation of all democratic norms.” The letter reads, “the entire population of the Valley is barricaded inside their homes. Mobile phones and internet connectivity has been disconnected. The Press has been gagged. Journalists are attacked and harassed on a daily basis. Families are in intense distress without information about their loved ones. Hospitals have been attacked and ambulance drivers shot at with grave consequences for expectant mothers and those needing emergency medical attention. world community including Pakistan has to more for the deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir
