46th day of curfew, curbs cripple life in IOK

Authorities in Indian occupied Kashmir has intensified curfew and other restrictions on the 46thconsecutive day, Tuesday, in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the valley has been crippled by curfew and restrictions imposed by authorities since July 9, a day after the killing of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Burhan Wani by Indian troops in Kokernag area of Islamabad district.

Curfew and restrictions also continued to remain in force in Islamabad, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Pampore, Badgam, Sopore,Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Handwara and Awantipora.