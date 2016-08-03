Emirates Airline plane ‘crash lands’ at Dubai

An Emirates plane has crash landed at Dubai international Airport after catching fire in mid-air.

As per details, the airline conformed about the incident the occurred at Dubai Airport after reportedly catching fire in mid-air.

Photos on social media show smoke billowing from the aircraft.

The plane, which arrived at the airport from India, crash-landed, according to the Dubai government’s press office, as cited by Reuters.

Passengers were evacuated and there have so far been no reports of injuries.