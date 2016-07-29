 Pakistan suspend visa accord with Kuwait | Jasarat Newspaper English

Pakistan suspend visa accord with Kuwait

By Published: Jul 29 2016 5:50 PM
Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday suspended the visa accord with Kuwait.

According to details, Pakistan and Kuwait signed an agreement in 2013 to give visa exemption on government and diplomatic passports. The interior minister said that Pakistan was complying with the agreement but Kuwait reluctant to follow it.