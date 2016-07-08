Saudi Arabia will be able to crush terrorists, hopes Siraj

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has expressed the hope that the Saudi government would be able to crush the terrorists in the holy land.



He was talking to media persons at the Lahore airport on return from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah. JI Foreign Affairs chief Abdul Ghaffar Aziz, had accompanied him in the visit.

Sirajul Haq said that the terrorist attack at the holy city of Madina and other Saud cities had caused great shock to every believer and the whole Muslim world was aggrieved.

He said the security of the Haramain Sharifain was the responsibility of the entire Muslim world. He said that the Muslim Ummah would have to unite and adopt a joint strategy for its security. He said that OIC was a dead horse which could not be relied upon. He said it was the responsibility of the Muslim rulers to face the hostile forces in their countries to restore peace in the Muslim world.

The JI chief reiterated that if the accounts of the governments of Nawaz Sharif, Musharraf and Zardari were audited, Pakistan could become a corruption free state.

He said the JI wanted that accountability should begin from Nawaz Sharif and continue uninterrupted, and added that some five to six thousand corrupt people would have to be sacrificed to achieve this goal. The corrupt elements sitting in the ruling party or the opposition should not be allowed to escape, he added.

Sirajul Haq said that a ruthless and indiscriminate accountability was imperative before the next elections in order to eliminate corruption failing which the coterie of the corrupt would return to the corridors of power with the power of their wealth.

Besides, he said, the Election Commission must be strengthened and made truly independent and its efficiency should be improved.

He said the JI had begun its campaign against corruption a few months back and by now, the slogan of Corruption Free Pakistan was on every tongue. He said that the JI would hold a walk against corruption in Rawalpindi on July 24.

He appealed to the federal and the provincial governments to extend immediate help to the rain affected people in Chitral.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) chairman, Dr Tahirul Qadri, has greeted JI chief , Senator Sirajul Haq, on performing Umrah and Aitkaf at the Holy Kaaba. The PAT chief contacted the Ameer, JI by telephone.