CJP directs for recovery of SHC CJ’s son

Jun 25 2016
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Anwar Zaheer Jamali on Saturday directed the Sindh Chief Secretary, Insepector General of Police (IGP) and Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh to effect the early recovery of Barrister Owais Ali Shah, son of Sindh High Court (SHC) Sajjad Ali Shah.

The CJP held separate meetings with the Sindh Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, IGP and other officers of operation and investigation wings of Sindh Police and DG Rangers Sindh at the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Karachi, said an SC press release issued here.

All the officers briefed the CJP about the kidnapping of Barrister Owais Ali Shah and measures so far taken by the Sindh Government for his recovery.

Showing serious concern over the issue, the Chief Justice directed them to take effective and concerted measures to ensure the recovery of the son of SHC Chief Justice.

He said the mishap had sent a wrong message to the general public and had caused disappointment and sense of insecurity among the judges and their families.

He directed the Chief Secretary to employ all resources to ensure improvement in the law and order situation of Sindh in general and Karachi in particular.