SHC CJ’s son goes missing in Karachi

By Published: Jun 20 2016 11:55 PM
Sajjad-Ali-Shah

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Chief Syed Sajjad Ali Shah’s son  Owais Shah goes missing in Karachi.

Sources said that some unidentified persons wearing police cap took Owais Shah along with them in a car from outside a super market in Clifton.